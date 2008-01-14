Like Matt Yglesias, I don't entirely get what Hillary Clinton is aiming for by raising questions about Obama's war-opposition. Yes, Obama toned down his opposition once he arrived in the Senate. But, as Matt says, "Russ Feingold's not his opponent. Hillary Clinton is." And, at pretty much every step of the way, Hillary was either where Obama was or to the right of him on this issue.

If you parse Hillary's words, the hope seems to be to undercut what she sees as Obama's greatest strength, thereby unraveling the entire rationale for his candidacy. She said yesterday on "Meet the Press" that, "He should've followed what he said in his speech, which was that he would not vote for funding in '05, '06 and '07. That is inconsistent with what he is now running his campaign on. The story of his campaign is premised on that speech." Later, when Tim Russert pointed out that she'd voted for all the war-funding in question, she added, "I did. I never--I'm not premising my campaign on something different."

Set aside the question of whether Obama's campaign is premised on his opposition to the war. (I'd say it's a real advantage, but far from the entire premise.) Either way, it's hard to believe that focusing on what people were saying back in 2002 is going to help Hillary.

One relevant analogy here is John Kerry's Vietnam War record, which various Rove-affiliated hit-men poked imaginary (but incredibly damaging) holes through. True, you wouldn't have thought a discussion of who was doing what in the mid-1960s would have hurt Kerry and helped Bush. But that only worked because Bush himself wasn't leveling the accusations. Imagine how laughable it would have been for Bush to personally question Kerry's war heroism, and you see the flaw in this approach. (Now, if the Clintons had sicced some shadowy "war opponents for truth" squad on Obama, we might have something to talk about...)