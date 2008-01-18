One of the most important cases, at least at a symbolic level, to be argued before the Supreme Court this term will be District of Columbia v. Heller, involving the constitutionality of DC's de facto prohibition of handguns. The Circuit Court for the District of Columbia invalidated the prohibition, and the District, against the pleas of many in the "gun control community" who correctly recognize that this is a very high-risk case from their perspective, chose to appeal to the Court. One of the things that the case necessarily involves is the meaning, and reach, of the Second Amendment--"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed"--certainly one of the most controversial parts of the Constitution.

The Democratic Party has paid a huge cost over the years for its embrace of largely symbolic "gun control" measures. Bill Clinton, who is too easily described as a political genius, caused lost the House in the 1994 by insisting that Democratic members support the ban on "assault weapons." Then- Harvard professor Morris Fiorina estimated that this vote cost the Democrats six seats in the 1994 elections (including, of course, the Speaker of the House, Tom Foley, from eastern Washington). This year, however, Hillary Clinton told voters in Iowa that "I believe in the Second Amendment," and Barack Obama, has said similarly kind things about recognizing why many people believe in the desirability of possessing firearms.

As it happens, the Solicitor General of the United States has handed the Democratic candidates what can only be described as a gift, in his brief in the Heller case. He argues first that the Second Amendment, properly understood, does indeed protect some kind of individual right to possess firearms, but, secondly, that it is subject to reasonable regulation.

Thus he calls on the Supreme Court ultimately to remand the case back to the Circuit Court to apply a somewhat different, and more latitudinarian, standard than the one they used in assessing the DC law.