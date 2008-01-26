I'll leave the sophisticated electoral analysis to my more sophisticated colleagues, Noam and Mike. But I have to say something about Obama's speech, which is the best I've seen him give in a while, if not the entire campaign. That's a high standard, I know, but I think it's true.

Tonight's address was every bit as lyrical as the speech Obama gave in Iowa. And it touched on many of the same themes, about healing division and building a movement of voters seeking change. But those themes weren't as front-and-center as they were earlier in the month. Instead, Obama put more emphasis on the movement's purpose – for delivering real, tangible things like health insurance, better schools, and higher paying jobs.

Obama also took a direct jab at the Bush Administration – which isn't as typical for him as you might think. Quite in contrast to Clinton and Edwards, Obama doesn't tend to dwell on Bush and the Republicans. His speeches are all about changing Washington, ending partisan bickering, and such. This time, I thought it noteworthy that one of his first lines was a more direct criticism: “All of us share an abiding desire to end the disastrous policies of the current administration.”

Of course, that was a lead-in to a more pointed discussion of Clinton's – or, I should say, the Clintons' – tactics of recent days: "We are looking for more than just a change of party in the White House. We're looking to fundamentally change the status quo in Washington - a status quo that extends beyond any particular party. And right now, that status quo is fighting back with everything it's got; with the same old tactics that divide and distract us from solving the problems people face, whether those problems are health care they can't afford or a mortgage they cannot pay." [Emphasis mine.]



Later Obama confronted the experience issue head-on: “We are up against the conventional thinking that says your ability to lead as President comes from longevity in Washington or proximity to the White House. But we know that real leadership is about candor, and judgment, and the ability to rally Americans from all walks of life around a common purpose - a higher purpose.” And while I continue to worry that Obama is naive about the nature of Washington politics -- and the kind of opposition his ideas will provoke in Republicans -- I couldn't help but chuckle when he criticized “the kind of partisanship where you're not even allowed to say that a Republican had an idea -- even if it's one you never agreed with.”