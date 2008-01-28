No one can deny that the Clintons play the race card. But it wasn't until the South Carolina primary that many people realized that they play it both ways. I have to admit that I myself only dimly recalled the smarmy stuff that Christopher Hitchens documented in Slate today. I also have to admit that I am loathe to be indebted to Hitchens for anything. But it can't be helped. He has the cynicism and self-righteousness of the couple down cold. Refresh your memory, think about the ugly analogy to Jesse Jackson, and shudder...Do we really want these two in the White House?