Tonight, special guest Andrei Cherny will be live-blogging President Bush's last State of the Union address. In addition to being the author of two books on US politics, Cherny is a former senior speechwriter and advisor to Vice President Al Gore--the youngest White House speechwriter in American history. He is currently the editor of Democracy: A Journal of Ideas. Be sure to check out him out on the Plank during and after the president's speech tonight.