Poor Hillary was snubbed by Barack Obama. I suppose she thinks he should have snubbed Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri instead. He was closer to McCaskill then he was to Hillary who was, in any case, already engaged in false pleasantries with Senator Kennedy. What's more, Hillary is known to snub people all the time. In fact, she even snubbed me once at a reception at the White House. I was talking to someone in the Rose Garden, and she came over to greet the someone with whom I was already chatting. That someone, in turn, introduced me, saying, "Of course, you know Marty Peretz," which actually she did not. I had never been in a room with Hillary that didn't also contain a thousand other people. That didn't phase her at all. And she responded, "Indeed, I do," and turned on her heel and left.

