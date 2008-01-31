In general, Obama gave his wonkiest performance of the campaign (which is not the same as the most tedious--which he wasn't), and it served him well. He was extremely fluent on health care policy and foreign policy and really demolished the idea that he's all uplift and no substance.

Having said that, Hillary continues to be extremely strong on domestic policy, health care in particular. She's especially good at using the issue to do something Obama excels at--which is to invoke some broader theme. As in South Carolina, she turned it into an argument about political courage, saying she got the same advice Obama got about how controversial a mandate would be, and that she decided to support it anyway. "[B]een there, done that," she said of the likely opposition. "But if you don't start by saying you're going to achieve universal health care, you will be nibbled to death." It was a great moment for her.

2.) Apart from Iraq, immigration was the one substantive issue that wasn't a draw, and it was Obama who got the better of it. He was pitch-perfect when he said blaming immigrants for taking African Americans' jobs is a form of scapegoating. He also argued, correctly, that immigration is at best a minor cause of the economic problems facing American workers, and that the best way to deal with these problems is to put someone other than George W. Bush in charge of economic policy.

For her part, Hillary basically legitimized the zero-sum economic argument, albeit as politically-correctly as possible. I'm not entirely sure what the campaign's thinking was here--I suspect they feel comfortable about their standing with Latinos and want to consolidate their support among working-class whites (possibly even making a play for some former Edwards supporters and African Americans). But I thought it came across as a little mean-spirited and, you know, wrong.

3.) As for Iraq, it's the only exchange the Clinton camp should be truly concerned about after tonight. I'm not sure if the one-on-one format made her more vulnerable on the subject, or if it was just a temporary lapse on her part, but she did way too much parsing and explaining tonight, none of it especially persuasive. All her talk about how she was really just voting for inspectors and coercive diplomacy sounded like a jargon-filled rationalization. And Obama very shrewdly underscored the point by noting that the resolution she supported was called the "Authorization to Use Military Force" in Iraq, and that there was no uncertainty at the time about what it meant.