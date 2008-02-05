Hey, we hear there's a primary today. Seems like as good a time as any to catch up on TNR's recent campaign coverage--there's Jon Chait's piece (now free to all!) on how Obama liberates Democrats from the Clinton's siege mentality; there's John Judis's CW-moving article, from mid-December, on how Latino voters could save Hillary's campaign; and there's David Kusnet, Bill Clinton's former speechwriter, on the perils John McCain will face in the general. There's also much more. To paraphrase P. Diddy, Read Or Die.

The best in micro-coverage: a state-by-state guide to Super Tuesday.

From today's homepage ... Noam Scheiber's interview with former Edwards' strategist and netroots hero Joe Trippi.

John Judis says that the Clintons really damaged their electoral chances by making race so central in the lead-up to and aftermath of the South Carolina primary.

Martin Peretz explains why Obama is good for the Jews, and Gregory Levey investigates why the question of Obama's loyalty to Israel became such a big deal in the first place.

Back in November, Michael Crowley wrote about the Clinton's puppeteering of the media. He was also on hand to observe the downfalls of both Fred Thompson and Joe Biden.

Jason Zengerle tells the story of how Obama won over the Jesse Jacksons.

Scheiber looks into the Democratic establishment's frustration with the Clintons.