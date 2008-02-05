Hey, we hear there's a primary today. Seems like as good a time as any to catch up on TNR's recent campaign coverage--there's Jon Chait's piece (now free to all!) on how Obama liberates Democrats from the Clinton's siege mentality; there's John Judis's CW-moving article, from mid-December, on how Latino voters could save Hillary's campaign; and there's David Kusnet, Bill Clinton's former speechwriter, on the perils John McCain will face in the general. There's also much more. To paraphrase P. Diddy, Read Or Die.
- The best in micro-coverage: a state-by-state guide to Super Tuesday.
- From today's homepage ... Noam Scheiber's interview with former Edwards' strategist and netroots hero Joe Trippi.
- John Judis says that the Clintons really damaged their electoral chances by making race so central in the lead-up to and aftermath of the South Carolina primary.
- Martin Peretz explains why Obama is good for the Jews, and Gregory Levey investigates why the question of Obama's loyalty to Israel became such a big deal in the first place.
- Back in November, Michael Crowley wrote about the Clinton's puppeteering of the media. He was also on hand to observe the downfalls of both Fred Thompson and Joe Biden.
- Jason Zengerle tells the story of how Obama won over the Jesse Jacksons.
- Scheiber looks into the Democratic establishment's frustration with the Clintons.
- Michelle Cottle examines the campaign shake-up that occurred in Hillaryland after the Iowa Caucuses.