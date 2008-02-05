Hey, we hear there's a primary today. Seems like as good a time as any to catch up on TNR's recent campaign coverage--there's Jon Chait's piece (now free to all!) on how Obama liberates Democrats from the Clinton's siege mentality; there's John Judis's CW-moving article, from mid-December, on how Latino voters could save Hillary's campaign; and there's David Kusnet, Bill Clinton's former speechwriter, on the perils John McCain will face in the general. There's also much more. To paraphrase P. Diddy, Read Or Die.

  • From today's homepage ... Noam Scheiber's interview with former Edwards' strategist and netroots hero Joe Trippi. 
  • John Judis says that the Clintons really damaged their electoral chances by making race so central in the lead-up to and aftermath of the South Carolina primary.
  • Jason Zengerle tells the story of how Obama won over the Jesse Jacksons. 