Mitt Romney's decision to withdraw from the Republican presidential campaign will surely please a lot of people -- starting with his rivals, both present and former. It was no secret that Romney was widely reviled among the candidates. Romney's willingness to transform his entire political persona, from the moderate technocrat who governed in Massachusetts to the conservative crusader who tried -- without enough success -- to win over the Republican base, really was breathtaking, even by the standards of politicians. That, combined with his willingness to spend untold sums of his personal wealth on ads attacking his competitors, was bound to make him unpopular.

Still, his decision provokes mixed feelings from me. Romney's faith is the primary reason, I suspect, evangelicals never embraced him. (You could argue it was the transparency of his shifts, but that hasn't stopped them from embracing other converts to the cause in the past.) And it's troubling that so many voters would shun a potentially promising candiate because they found his religion weird, if not offensive.

What's more, of all the Republican contenders, Romney probably would have made the best president. His history suggests he was an uncommonly talented manager, thanks to a combination of raw intelligence and leadership instincts. He would have pushed for policies I found highly objectionable, for sure, but he wouldn't have been incompetent -- like, say, the present occupant of the White House. I can imagine him vetoing important spending bills and starving important social services. But I can't imagine him launching an ill-conceived war -- or prosecuting it without a plan about the aftermath.

Then again, Romney is hardly blameless for these problems. He was the one who insisted that faith -- or, at least, faithfulness -- was a prerequisite for holding office. As Hendrik Hertzberg wrote in a devastating essay for the New Yorker, "it is not true that 'freedom requires religion just as religion requires freedom,' as Romney maintained. What freedom, including religious freedom, requires is, precisely, secularism—which is to say, state neutrality in matters of religion." Also, it was Romney who decided to position himself as the conservative in the race, rather than emphasizing his record of (relative) moderation. (His withdrawal speech, to the Conservative Political Action Committee in Washington, seems all too consistent with this shift.)