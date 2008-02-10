I don't know much about the inner politics of the Clinton campaign. There is one top manager there whom I like and respect very much. But I wouldn't--for his sake--mention his name. And I can't estimate the political fall-out that's going to result from Hillary displacing Patti Solis Doyle, a Hispanic woman, with Maggie Williams, also a woman but a black woman. I do know that all of this was predicted in Michelle Cottle's fast-paced but scrupulous account of the hair-pulling in the Hillary camp.



There is one thing I do grasp, however, and that is when a candidate begins replacing staff it is usually the candidate him- or herself who is making the big mistakes. This should be an augury of white might happen in a Hillary White House. Like what happened in Jimmy Carter's White House.