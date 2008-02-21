How classic is this? I just got an online call for cash from the RNC with the message line, “Shameless Liberal Media.” The email reads, in its entirety:

Dear Republican, The New York Times has proven once again that the liberal mainstream media will do whatever it takes to put Senator Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama in the White House. From the beginning of Campaign 2008, liberal media pundits have fawned over the Democrat presidential candidates while ignoring their lack of substance on the issues. You can be certain that as the campaign heats up they will continue to mislead voters with their anti-Republican agenda. Republican, Republicans must fight back against the mainstream media's clear liberal bias -- and we need your help to do it. Please make an urgent secure online contribution of $1,000, $500, $100, $50, or $25 to help the RNC get our responsible message of lower taxes, a strong national defense, and limited government past the liberal media filter and directly to the voters.Thank you in advance for your support. Best Wishes, Robert M. “Mike” Duncan Chairman, Republican National Committee

Anyone notice anything odd? Chairman Mike goes on and on about the venality of the liberal MSM—but never mentions what exactly it is that the Times has done. Obviously, the RNC doesn’t want to detail the allegations being leveled at its presumptive nominee. But it tells you something about the committee’s view of its supporters that Duncan’s solicitation need not bother with even a cursory explanation of the Times’s latest transgression. (McCain’s name appears doesn’t even appear in the email!) Simply brandish the phrase “liberal media,” and the party faithful are expected to whip out their checkbooks, no questions asked.

--Michelle Cottle