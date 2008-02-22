Hillary is ready to be president from Day One. Or so she says. Yet her "nothing but the best" expenditures say otherwise. They are telltale. So what does the best mean to Mrs. Clinton? Bellagio, Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton. All the ritzy kitsch of your typical arriviste.



But the hardworking Democratic public doesn't want wastrels in the White House. Read in today's Times the story about how Clinton spent her supporters' cash. Keep her away from the people's till.



