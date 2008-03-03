Are The Obama Wonks Really So Great?

Sociologically, the Obamanauts have a lot in common with the last gang of Democratic outsiders to make a credible run at the White House. Like Bill Clinton in 1992, Obama's campaign boasts a cadre of credentialed achievers. Intellectually, however, the Obamanauts couldn't be more different. Clinton delighted in surrounding himself with big-think public intellectuals--like economics commentator Robert Reich and political philosopher Bill Galston. You'd be hard-pressed to find a political philosopher in Obama's inner wonk-dom. His is dominated by a group of first-rate economists, beginning with Goolsbee, one of the profession's most respected tax experts. A Harvard economist named Jeff Liebman has been influential in helping Obama think through budget and retirement issues; another, David Cutler, helped shape his views on health care. Goolsbee, in particular, is an almost unprecedented figure in Democratic politics: an academic economist with a top campaign position and the candidate's ear. ... Think of the contrast here as the difference between science-fiction writers and engineers. Reich and Galston are the kinds of people who'd sketch out the idea for time travel in a moment of inspiration. Goolsbee et al. could rig up the DeLorean that would actually get you back to 1955.

The reason Bill's wonks worked well here was twofold: 1.) They were already somewhat familiar to most readers, and 2.) Their approach was very different from Obama's, so they provided a stark contrast. Even so, I wasn't going for a normative comparison so much as a descriptive one. I think both approaches have merits.

Unfortunately, a lot of people read comparisons with Hillary into the piece where they really didn't exist. For example, some complained that Hillary and Obama have very similar approaches on global warming. Fair enough. But the idea wasn't to demonstrate that Obama's approach was superior. It was to make a descriptive point about the Obamanauts--which is that you can be intellectually modest (i.e., not be attracted to sweeping theories), but still ambitious in your policy goals.

A related objection is that I've made Obama's wonks out to be more innovative--or, for those economists out there, more "behaviorial"--than they actually are, regardless of how they stack up against Hillary's team. After all, the one example of a behavioral idea I provided--automatic enrollment in 401(k) plans--is familiar to pretty much every wonk who's attended a Brookings seminar in the last seven years.

There's no question that automatic enrollment is an idea whose time has come in Democratic circles. The reason I used it as an example is that it's easy to explain--both on its own terms, and as something that fell out of behavioral economics. Having said that, there are other behavioral ideas that have made their way into Obama's platform, and which are less familiar in Washington circles. One of them I mentioned in the piece, though I didn't explicitly label it behavioral: It's the automatic tax return, a pet idea of chief economic adviser Austan Goolsbee. (Goolsbee has been pitching the idea for several years now, though John Edwards apparently borrowed it for his 2008 campaign.)

Still, the most interesting behavioral idea I've seen tossed around the Obama campaign is something called "intelligent reassignment." Briefly (and I may be off on a detail or two; I didn't include this in my piece): It turns out that a chunk of the Medicaid population is routed into Medicare Part D (the drug benefit) for its prescription drug coverage. Given that there are hundreds of different drug plans to choose from under Part D, the Bush administration needed some rule for deciding which plan to enroll people in. So what was the rule? As it happens, randomness. The Bushies pretty much randomly select a plan for each "dual eligible" Medicaid patient.