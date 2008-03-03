Dennis Ross wrote an article last week for TNR on-line which, while it is not exactly my take on American options in Iraq, is an important contribution to a real debate on future policy. But we are not having a real debate, certainly not in the Democratic Party in which the two candidates are arguing over who was right first and more consistently.

Ross, an authoritative voice on matters Middle Eastern, believes that neither Hillary's nor Obama's position on withdrawal is realistic. And the fact is that they are not realistic because the surge has itself changed the variables. And the situation.

I believe that this article will turn out to be a document for our times. If, that is, there is a Democrat in the White House.