Why Hillary Drops Her Final "g"s

Why isn’t it noticed, or, if noticed, not commented upon? At least in her Ohio and Texas talks, Hillary Clinton drops the final "G" from the "ing" words (participles, gerunds)--an annoyance, especially to those who’ve heard her talking to other people and groups where not one "G" is dropped and she sounds like the young woman who gave a famous Wellesley College commencement address, was one of America’s 100 most successful lawyers, was first lady of Arkansas and the United States, and has been a successful U.S. senator from New York State for eight years.

Of course, it’s clear that Hillary wants to sound more like the audience of "ordinary" people she’s pumpin’ for votes. Most of us act and talk somewhat differently with the grocer than our colleagues, but it’s unusual for politicians to be so conspicuously different as Hillary is before audiences.

Changing your political position is considered a no-no for politicians; Hilary has been fairly successful explaining such changes. The "G"-dropping, though, points to something else in this amazingly successful woman’s life: It recalls the fuss made out of her changes of hairdo in her First Lady years and her marital juggling in the Hillary-humiliation time of Monica Lewinsky. (By the way, how is it that no comedian has suggested that the now famous 3:00 a.m. phone call to the White House came from Monica?) Many women who know that they don other selves in front of their husband’s colleagues, hunting, and poker buddies understand and sympathize with Hillary’s adaptations and alterations.