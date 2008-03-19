Hillary Slept There

So the National Archives finally released Hillary Clinton's daily schedules from her time as first lady, and here's the first thing that the "fabled" Brian Ross and the ABC News Investigative Unit have turned up:

Hillary Clinton spent the night in the White House on the day her husband had oral sex with Monica Lewinsky, and may have actually been in the White House when it happened, according to records of her schedule released today by the National Archives.

Good lord. You know, I don't blame Hillary for wanting to keep this stuff under lock and key if this is what investigative reporters are going to use it for.

--Jason Zengerle