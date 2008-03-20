Black Guy Needs White House

A riff on Obama and "change"--the best work I've seen from the Onion in many years. Key passage:



Those who encountered the black man Tuesday said he engaged in erratic behavior, including pointing at random people in the crowd and desperately saying he needs their help, going up to complete strangers and hugging them, and angrily claiming that he is not looking for just a little bit of change, but rather a great deal of change, and that he wants it "right now."

