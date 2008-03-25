You Say "not Necessarily Screwed"

Not screwed.

This election won't be close. McCain is on record as knowing nothing about the economy and being content with 100 years in Iraq. That's a losing recipe for 2008.

More importantly, the political market has changed, and Obama's the only candidate in this race with the right product for the new age: lot's of old-timers working the top and countless activists pouring their souls into his campaign from the bottom up. The cynics call his rhetoric empty bullshit, but his fundraisers call it a $2 million per day goldmine. So do the superdelegates who can't wait to ride his coattails in a record-breaking year for voter turnout.

From roidubouloi:

How did Bill Clinton beat a sitting president who had decisively won a popular war? Answer: The economy, an Republican out of touch with the present, and a candidate much more charismatic and a far better campaigner. Obama's chances are still excellent, particularly once McCain gets on stage in a contest and his feebleness starts to show.

In my opinion, the dangers to the Democrats are two: The first is that if this continues much longer McCain gets to solidify his support and his image without much opposition while both Hillary and the right-wing commentariat are working over Obama. As long as this is clearly over after North Carolina, at the latest, I think that it is manageable. The second danger is that, even after the supers declare and the result is clear, Hillary keeps battling, trying to undo Obama's delegate majority. Then things get really, really ugly with tremendous bitterness within the Democratic party the result. ... Even with that, I think the chances for the Democrats would still be good because of what the economy is likely to be doing by September and the endless war in Iraq. McCain might have to run against Bush to pull this out and it would be very hard for him to do without losing one or another segment of the Republican base. I think McCain is more or less in the position of Hubert Humphrey in 1968.

From flutie2phelan:

The thing that's truly baffling about the Clinton strategy (and something that your article appopriately highlighted) is that it could not possibly be more damaging to Democrats IF it succeeds. Their logic apparently goes like this: make Obama so unelectable by actively painting him as aloof, inexperienced and unserious, and by passively allowing others to paint him as an angry, militant black man. If that actually happens, the African-American base of the Democratic party will abandon us for a generation (at least, and they need not embrace the GOP, two voters staying at home hurts as much as one cross-over). ...

If the Clintons' strategy works, the consequences will be dire. If Barack Obama who is Columbia and Harvard-Law educated, clearly brilliant, and half-white, is too "black" to be president, will there ever be an African-American man or woman who is not? That is what the African-American community will be thinking, at the same time Senator Clinton will be asking for their vote. She will not win that battle.

--Noam Scheiber