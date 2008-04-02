Hillary Plays Hardball With Fl And Mi

This just landed in my email:

Dear Friend,

It is a bedrock American principle: we are all equal in the voting booth. No matter where you were born or how much money you were born into, no matter the color of your skin or where you worship, your vote deserves to count.



But millions of people in Florida and Michigan who went to the polls aren't being heard. The delegates they elected won't be seated at the Democratic National Convention in Denver this August -- and that's just not fair to those voters.



The people of Michigan and Florida must have a voice in selecting our nominee for president. I have repeatedly called for seating their delegates.



This is such an important principle, and I appreciate you standing up with me.



Sincerely,



Hillary Rodham Clinton