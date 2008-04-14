Nepal? Tibet? It's All The Same To Me

Via the Huffington Post, National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley didn't have a very good day yesterday on ABC's This Week. He repeatedly said "Nepal" when he meant "Tibet," never correcting himself:

Of course Hadley's gaffe is somewhat understandable (one should hope Nepal is on the national security adviser's mind these days), and by some accounts Asia policy is one of the few areas in which the Bush administration's efforts have met with some modest success. But I eagerly await Bill Kristol's column informing us that this incident demonstrates the real face of the White House ("What are the grounds for his Himalayan ignorance? What has Stephen Hadley accomplished that entitles him to look down on two great peoples struggling valiantly to emerge from the shadow of oppression and civil war?").

--Josh Patashnik