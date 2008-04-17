Defending George Stephanopoulos (seriously!)

George Stephanopoulos, Political Hack, 1992-2008...Was a Leading Member of Bill Clinton's 1992 Presidential Campaign...Worked for Bill Clinton in Both of HIs Terms In Office...Despite His Partisan Background, He Was Chosen to Host a Sunday Morning News Program on ABC...Where He Would Later Make a Fool of Himself...And Lose Forever Any Meager Credibility He May Have Had as a Journalist...By, In a Stunning Conflict of Interest, Presiding Over the Worst Debate of the Primary Season...And Asking Frivolous, Politically Motivated Tabloid Questions...Some of Which Were Planted by Sean Hannity and Possibly the Clinton Campaign Itself.

You can see the full video (via Marc Ambinder) here:

Put aside, just for the moment, the tastefulness (or lack thereof) of spoofing a memorial to dead soldiers in order to make a political point. I gather the implication here is that Stephanopoulos, a top adviser to former President Clinton, threw trivial--but politically damaging--questions at Obama in order to help his old boss (or, at least, his old boss's wife).

I can see why people would think that. But there may be less here than meets the eye. In his memoir, All Too Human, Stephanopoulos describes a complex relationship between himself and the then-First Family. He was close to them, undoubtedly, and broadly sympathetic to them and their political interests. But the relationship with both Clinton was tempestuous, characterized by repeated clashes in which, generally, Bill or Hillary did a lot of screaming and Stephanopoulos had to quietly take it.

After one such episode, when Hillary accused Stephanopoulos of insufficient loyalty dating all the way to Clinton's infidelity scandals during the 1992 campaign, Stephanopoulos recalls thinking

How could she say that? Nobody's fought harder for them. I'm the most loyal staffer they've ever had. ... Fuck her.

Of course, he goes on to consider that maybe she was right, maybe he really had given up on them for a while during the 1992 campaign. (For those who don't remember, Bill Clinton's candidacy was widely thought to be dead after the first of his many womanizing stories broke.) Also, near the end of the memoir, Stephanopoulos and Hillary do share a hug and say they love one another.