The Vip Express

An update on the McCain campaign's battle against insufferable out-of-touch liberal elitists: After the White House correspondents' dinner Saturday night, a couple hundred people were stuck waiting in the rain for up to an hour waiting to attend the infamous Bloomberg after party. Getting waterlogged was bad enough, but the worst part was the steady stream of (mostly pseduo-) VIPs who sashayed past the rain-soaked plebes line and waltzed right in the door. But okay, that's how highfalutin parties go.

There was, however, something especially untoward about the giant bus that rumbled up S Street to the door of the Costa Rican embassy around 11:30 p.m. and unloaded a throng of passengers who were ushered directly inside the party. That bus, as you can see below, was none other than John McCain's fabled Straight Talk Express--that chariot of the working man, stallion of the downtrodden, mighty diesel-powered scourge of the clubby special interests who warp American democracy!

Senator McCain himself was not aboard. But clearly visible through the window, pictured here in full black-tie splendor, was his campaign manager, Rick Davis--last seen explaining the difference between "Senator Obama's liberal, elitist philosophy and John McCain's faith in the small town values that continue to make America great." (McCain's 95-year-old mother was aboard, too.)