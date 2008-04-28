The Wrong Stuff

Dana Milbank used to cover the Clinton White House for The New

Republic. For several years thereafter he was the Washington Post's person

at the Bush White House, and for quite some time now he has written a

column, "Washington Sketch," for the WP about the theater of politics.



This morning it was the theater of the absurd or, rather, the theater of

the absurd with serious consequences that he was covering. Yes, it was

Jeremiah Wright's appearance at the National Press Club with security

provided by bow-tied and facially immobile goons from the Nation of

Islam. If you think that the blessed Reverend Wright and Barack Obama are

in cahoots, think again. If any one is doing damage to Obama's

presidential campaign it is less the Hillary-Billary couple than the

candidate's former Chicago pastor.



Read about it in Milbank's blog, "For Obama, a Voice

of Doom?" Everything Wright has said already but you'd discounted as

the hyped-upped rhetoric of some black churches he repeated, plus

some. Among the exuberant listeners were drug user Marion Barry, Malik

Zulu Shabazz (a name as inauthentic as you can fabricate) of the New Black

Panther Party and Cornell West, professor of religion at Princeton which

courted him tirelessly (an index of its entirely undeserved inferiority

complex) from Harvard which is lucky to have had a place that wanted him

so. West is also co-chairman with Rabbi Michael Lerner of the Tikkun

Community, tedious, tedious, tedious. Lerner, you'll recall, was Hillary's

tutor in "the politics of meaning," a more meaningful relationship that

ever Obama and Wright shared.



Frankly, I don't think that Wright means doom at all for Obama. But the

emeritus pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ was received on Sunday

by 10,000 enthusiasts at an NAACP gathering in Detroit, reported in

Monday's New York Times. This event tells you how far we have yet to

go in the coming together of the races in America, and it also is a

demonstration of why we need Barack Obama so much.





