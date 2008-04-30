Green-collar Blues

Over at Grist, Anna Fahey posts a persuasive set of facts and counterclaims geared at convincing those who are skeptical about the existence of so-called "green collar jobs." The new policy buzzword (which Hillary Clinton injected into her Pennsylvania victory speech with as much aplomb as she did her campaign website), it seems, has some people fearful of a costly bait and switch.

It isn't just that people haven't heard the details on what a green labor force would look like, though that's certainly true. When I called the White House Council on Environmental Quality (chaired by former Exxon lobbyist James Connaughton) while reporting this piece on green jobs and unions, an aide asked simply: "What's that"?



Fahey makes swift work of this first notion, detailing numerous types of work that aid and abet the nascent Envirolution. Most of these jobs are being orchestrated on a small scale--impacting anywhere from 30 to a couple thousand workers. But the work is being done: Fahey mentions no less than two dozen private organizations that traffic in preservation, efficiency retrofitting, renewables and construction. I'll add to the list: Spanish wind giant Gamesa, which employs some 800 United Steelworkers in rural Pennsylvania; Sustainable South Bronx, which provides environmental stewardship training (green roofs, brownfield cleanup) to low-income minorities; Solar Richmond, which sends a team of at-risk youth out to install solar panels. New "green job" aggregation sites are popping up all over the place.

(And here I'll remind people that "green-collar" is being used in its broadest, most socially uplifiting sense at places like the Apollo Alliance, the Center on Wisconsin Strategy and Green For All--promising no less than "family-sustaining, career-path" jobs of the type that once anchored the middle class.)