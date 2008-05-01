Those Who Know Her Really Don't Like Her

Here's another in the long line of super-delegates who were cozy with Hillary and Bill but really can't stand the prospect of them playing dominoes in the White House with the country again. Joe Andrew was the Democratic National Chairman in 1999 and 2000, a Clinton designee. Not only in effect, but in fact.



Actually, Andrew had initially come out for Hillary. But the fact is that today he announced that he was crossing the line. He was endorsing Barack Obama and would vote for him in Denver.



This has not been a particularly good period for Obama. I'd say that Andrew's move in this atmosphere is a high sign of Obama's resilience.

















