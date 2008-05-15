Bush Vs. Obama

White House spokesgal Dana Perino denies that Bush's remarks at the Knesset today about those want to negotiate with "terrorists and radicals" was aimed at Obama. "I understand when you're running for office you sometimes think the world revolves around you," Perino said. "That is not always true. And it is not true in this case."

On the other hand, we have this CNN report:

The president did not name Obama or any other Democrat, but White House aides privately acknowledged the remarks were aimed at the presidential candidate and others in his party.

I report, you decide!

P.S. According to CNN, those "others" include Jimmy Carter, whom Bush would spotlight in Israel for obvious reasons, and presumably in the hope that Jewish voters in Florida are taking note.