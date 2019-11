Policymaking in the Bush administration:

I equate this to deciding whether to wear a red tie or a blue tie in the morning. It doesn't make much difference until I put the tie on.

That's EPA spokesman Jonathan Schradar explaining why his boss, Stephen Johnson, changed his mind on a California plan for tough emissions standards after talking to the White House (and despite staff recommendations). Read the whole sorry--and at this point completely unsurprising--story here.

--Christopher Orr