Housewives of amateur hula dancers group 'Obama Girls' shout 'Yes we can!' during a rally to support US Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama in Japan's city of Obama, Fukui prefecture, on May 21, 2008 after Obama declared he was 'within reach' of the nomination in the Democratic White House race. Some 150 local residents took part in the rally. (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley