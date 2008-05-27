Memo To Barack Obama: Your Vice Presidential Designee



I have a suggestion for Barack Obama: that he choose Ken Salazar, U.S.

Senator from Colorado, as his running mate.



I do not really know Salazar. But I've met him twice. The first time was

at the wedding of a truly brainy (and quite hilarious) former student of

mine who had worked for Salazar when he was Colorado's attorney

general. We talked about the already obvious collapse of the social

contract that had kept America together in the previous three decades...and

we drank and rocked with the Latin music, so that I am none too sure of the

coherence of my side of the conversation.



The second time was at the Brattle Street manse of Swanee Hunt, daughter

of H.L. Hunt and Bill Clinton's ambassador to Vienna. It was a gathering

of the usual rich Cambridge liberals, asking the usual rich Cambridge

liberal questions and expecting the usual rich Cambridge liberal

answers. My memory is that Salazar disappointed a bit on the latter,

although he pleased me by describing a world where ideological conflict was

real and held stakes for the players. Otherwise, it was a good rich

Cambridge liberal discussion. As I recall, much money was raised for his

senate race against Pete Coors, scion of the Coors beer fortune and a

right-wing ideological paladin.



Here are reasons for Obama picking Salazar:



1. He is a passionate and practical conservationist. This is still an

abstract issue but it has, I believe, much popular feeling behind it which

Democrats have rarely been able to activate because they themselves have

been reluctant to tackle it.



2. He is a fifth generation Hispanic American and is a prototype of how

Latino descendants of immigrants (and immigrants themselves) can prosper in

American and enrich America at the same time. He would help the ticket

beyond measure in toss-up jurisdictions like Colorado, Texas, other states

in the southwest, Florida, and states with big cities that have large

Hispanic populations, populations that without Salazar on the ticket might

stay at home on election day because of the discontent fomented by Hillary

and mischief-making hubby.



3. He has demonstrated that he can bridge differences within the Democratic

caucus and across party lines with the Republicans, which as vice president

(and presiding officer of the Senate) he would have ample opportunities to do.



4. He can keep Democratic hawks in the party. Losing these voters, plenty

in number, would be an utter disaster, perhaps the difference between

McCain and Obama in the White House.



I know that Obama may owe something to Bill Richardson for his

endorsement. But Richardson would reawaken the memories of poor Monica

Lewinsky, whom he was ready to hire at the U.N. to keep her quiet.



There's also talk of Sam Nunn, who was a U.S. Senator from Georgia for

almost a quarter of a century. But he's 70 years old, only two years

younger than McCain, which throws away the age issue -- a tacky issue, to be

sure, but an issue nonetheless.



Among the other mentioned by the great mentioner, some are just dumb. But

we've had dumber presidents. What is his name? That is, GHWB's

emergency replacement?



