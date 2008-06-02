He may have saved his most dramatic outburst for the very end:

Tightly gripping this reporter's hand and refusing to let go, Clinton heatedly denounced [Vanity Fair's Todd Purdum], who is currently married to his former White House Press Secretary, Dee Dee Myers.

"[He's] sleazy," he said referring to Purdum. "He's a really dishonest reporter.... There's just five or six blatant lies in there. But he's a real slimy guy," the former President said.

When I reminded him that Purdum was married to his former press spokesperson Myers, Clinton was undeterred.

"That's all right-- he's still a scumbag," Clinton said. "Let me tell ya--he's one of the guys... that brought out all those lies about Whitewater to Kenneth Starr. He's just a dishonest guy-- can't help it."...

"The editor of Esquire-- he sent us an email yesterday and said it was the single sleaziest piece of journalism he'd seen in decades. He said it made him want to go take a shower and he was embarrassed to be a journalist when he read it."...

"It's part of the national media's attempt to nail Hillary for Obama. It's the most biased press coverage in history. It's another way of helping Obama.... It's all about the bias of the media for Obama. Don't think anything about it. But I'm telling ya, all it's doing is driving her supporters further and further away-- because they know exactly what it is-- this has been the most rigged coverage in modern history."