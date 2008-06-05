This week, a bunch of heavyweight econ-bloggers have been debating the merits of cap-and-trade versus carbon tax as means of curbing fossil-fuel usage. See here and here for round-ups; Brad DeLong in particular put some great topspin on his volleys. Most economists tend to prefer a carbon tax on the grounds that it's simpler and avoids the potential for the loopholes and unseemly handouts to polluters that have been associated with real-life cap-and-trade regimes such as Europe's.

I'm not totally sold on that latter objection—after all, K Street is perfectly capable of carving out all sorts of loopholes and exemptions to any sort of tax. And loopholes in a carbon-tax regime can, potentially, produce a lot more distortions than would giving away some permits under a cap-and-trade. (To take one example, even utilities that received permits for free still have to raise their carbon-powered electricity prices—due to the opportunity costs of not selling the permits—whereas polluters that won a carbon-tax exemption could just sit on their hands.) In the real world, as Daniel Hall suggests, a lobbyist-mangled cap-and-trade regime might actually end up being more efficient than a lobbyist-mangled carbon tax.

It's also true that a cap-and-trade system in which the government auctions off the vast majority of pollution permits—rather than handing them out for free—is structurally pretty similar to a carbon tax. There's just one main difference: With a tax, we know ahead of time what the price of carbon will be; we're just not sure how much a given tax rate will actually curb emissions. With a cap, we know what the emissions target is in advance; we just don't know how high the price of carbon will end up rising to meet that target. So with a tax, the main concern is setting the price too low to reduce emissions by the desired amount. With a cap, the biggest worry is setting too-strict targets that cause energy prices spike to economy-crippling levels.

Now, via Ryan Avent, Felix Salmon argues that this difference actually counts as a point in favor of a cap-and-trade regime: