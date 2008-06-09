



Forget race, gender, Mark Penn, Patti Solis Doyle, "change" versus "experience," Iraq, fundraising, immigrant drivers licenses, Bill Clinton, losing Iowa, skipping the other caucuses, the gas tax, sniper fire, Obama Girl, will.i.am and Matt Drudge. Maybe he was just taller?

Which bodes well against McCain...

Caveat: I ran into Fred Thompson at the 2007 White House correspondents' dinner and told him "Tallest man wins!"