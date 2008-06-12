Jason's own work reflects this. While he's gotten a lot of attention for a controversial paper suggesting Wal-Mart had its virtues, he was also a staunch--not to mention highly effective--defender of Social Security during the Bush Administration's campaign to privatize it. In a riskier economy, he understood, universal social insurance is even more important. And, like most of the centrist economists I know, he's come out pretty strongly for universal health insurance, as both a necessary step towards controlling health care spending (in the long run) and an essential step for protecitng economic security.

That's not to say the centrists and the Democratic left (which has undergone its own transformation of sorts, particularly on issues like welfare and work requirements) see eye to eye on everything or even most things. You can still get a pretty good argument going between the sides on how best to manage trade, when and where to fix the tax code, not whether but how to deliver universal health are, and so on. Obama's campaign, for all of the excitement it has generated among liberals, was not exactly pushing the boundaries of policy debate to the left. That job fell largely to John Edwards and, to a lesser extent, Hillary Clinton.

So it's fine to watch the Obama campaign's policy moves warily. And it would certanly behoove Obama to keep a diverse and broad set of advisers, representing a wide swath of informed Democratic Party opinion. That means listening to folks like Austan Goolsbee, a University of Chicago economist who is firmly in the centrist tradition and has been advising Obama all along. But it also means listening to the likes of Dean Baker, Jared Bernstein, and Joseph Stiglitz--people who have not only made important critiques of Rubinomics but started doing so before it was fashionable.

But this is where the appointment of Jason Furman actually makes me feel better about Obama, not worse. Like a lot of journalists who write about poilcy, I've frequently consulted Jason while researching articles. And I put great faith in his judgment. He's the kind of expert who will tell you what he thinks, what other people think, and what the research shows--while telling you, up front, that it's not clear which one is right. He's also the kind of expert who changes his mind when new information warrants it. He is, in short, an honest broker and serious intellectual. (He's also a veteran of policy wars in campaigns and the White House, which means he can provide the kind of savvy that even politicians looking to change the culture of Washington desperately need.)



In response to this mini-controversy, the Obama campaign has said it is reaching out to the left side of the economics debate, too, specifically mentioning Baker, Bernstein, and Stiglitz, among others. I take Jason's appointment as a sign that the campagin means it.