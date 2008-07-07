The Guardian says they have a leaked report from the World Bank that biofuels are responsible for 75% of the recent rise in food prices:

Without the increase in biofuels, global wheat and maize stocks would not have declined appreciably and price increases due to other factors would have been moderate,” says the report. The basket of food prices examined in the study rose by 140% between 2002 and this February. The report estimates that higher energy and fertiliser prices accounted for an increase of only 15%, while biofuels have been responsible for a 75% jump over that period.

The study’s figures contrast sharply with the USDA’s assertion that biofuels only account for some 3% of the price hikes. But according to the Guardian’s description of the study, biofuels have distorted food markets by: 1) Diverting grain away from fuel; 2) Incentivizing farmers to devote land for biofuel production; and 3) Sparking financial speculation in grain markets. But though the report was finalized in April, the World Bank has yet to release the findings.

So why has the report been suppressed? The Guardian, citing unnamed “senior development sources,” says it was to avoid embarrassing Bush, an adamant supporter of biofuels and corn-based ethanol. Grist speculates that World Bank president Robert Zoellick--formerly a high-ranking member of the Bush administration--might have had a big hand in keeping the findings quiet.