Via commenter AaronBBrown, the Orlando Sentinel has a piece out today saying Democratic registration efforts in Florida have vastly outpaced the GOP's between January and May:

TALLAHASSEE - John McCain's Florida problems may be growing: Democratic voters have out-registered Republicans by a nearly 7-to-1 margin since January.



State totals show Democrats gained a net of 106,508 voters from January through May, compared with 16,686 for the GOP -- a shift that could muddle any McCain campaign math that banks on a Florida win to gain the White House.



New Democratic registration outnumbered Republicans in six Central Florida counties -- even heavily Republican Seminole County.