Very strange testimony yesterday from John Ashcroft before the House Judiciary Committee. According to various reports that have come out since his departure from the Justice Department, Ashcroft was decidedly uncomfortable with--and flat-out opposed to--some of the more dubious aspects of the Bush administration's war on terror.

For instance, during a 2002 White House meeting to discuss harsh interrogation practices of terror suspects, ABC News has reported:

Then-Attorney General Ashcroft was troubled by the discussions. He agreed with the general policy decision to allow aggressive tactics and had repeatedly advised that they were legal. But he argued that senior White House advisers should not be involved in the grim details of interrogations, sources said. According to a top official, Ashcroft asked aloud after one meeting: "Why are we talking about this in the White House? History will not judge this kindly."

And then there was Ashcroft's famous fight with Andy Card and Alberto Gonzales over the legality of the White House's warrantless wiretapping program, leading to this showdown in 2004 in a hospital room, where he was recovering from surgery:

Card and Gonzales arrived a few minutes later, with Gonzales holding an envelope that contained the executive order for the program. Comey said that, after listening to their entreaties, Ashcroft rebuffed the White House aides. "He lifted his head off the pillow and in very strong terms expressed his view of the matter, rich in both substance and fact, which stunned me," Comey said. Then, he said, Ashcroft added: "But that doesn't matter, because I'm not the attorney general. There is the attorney general," and pointed at Comey, who was appointed acting attorney general when Ashcroft fell ill.

It's probably an overstatement to call Ashcroft a hero, but he was a notable high-ranking voice of at least occasional dissent in the Bush administration. And yet, in yesterday's testimony before the House Judiciary Committe, he lined up firmly behind the administration. From the AP:

