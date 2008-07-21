Jonathan Martin follows up on the Bob Novak item suggesting McCain might announce his veep choice this week:

John McCain has narrowed his vice-presidential possibilities to the point where he considered a decision this week -- but he’s likely to hold off, say sources close to the campaign.



The prospect of stepping on Barack Obama's much-anticipated overseas trip with the headline-grabbing news was discussed among the small inner-circle of McCain aides and advisers privy to the running mate decision, according to a McCain source.



This person declined to categorically rule out an announcement in the coming days, but other plugged-in sources said it was unlikely.

Interesting idea. But also pretty risky, no? I mean, what if they had a veep announcement and nobody came? What if, instead of stepping on Obama's trip, the trip massively stepped on the announcement? I don't think they could at all be confident this wouldn't happen, which obviously advises against doing it.

--Noam Scheiber