I had sort of assumed that, fast and furious as they come, celebrity opinions on matters of state would be confined to a succinct, well-crafted endorsement. Three sentences, delivered amiably--perhaps vetted with the campaign in question--and certainly not descending to the pettiness or mischaracterizations to which enough regular pundits subject the public. But this week, an improbable duo has proven me wrong. First, Jon Voight penned an incredible rant in the Washington Times, which reads as follows:

Sen. Barack Obama has grown up with the teaching of very angry, militant white and black people: the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, Louis Farrakhan, William Ayers and Rev. Michael Pfleger. We cannot say we are not affected by teachers who are militant and angry. We know too well that we become like them, and Mr. Obama will run this country in their mindset.

"White and black people?" Surely Voight's thesaurus could come up with better modifiers to remind us all that Obama knows black people. Even casting aside the conflation of suspicion and action, past and future, Voight's argument is suspect. Why, on the issues, if I had to name a politician I'd describe as angry and militant, I'd choose white Senator John McCain. And while I agree fully that mentorship can have a serious impact on a fledgling mind, what's this "grown up" part? Obama was in his mid-20s when he met Jeremiah Wright, and "as far as I know" has never been under the tutelage of the latter three mentioned. But they exist, as do his dusky ancestors, and they frighten Voight. Further, this strange theory of education seems particularly risible given the fact that--at the same time Voight mentions--Obama played teacher himself, as documented by Jodi Kantor and our own Jason Zengerle.

Voight, who is 69, continues: