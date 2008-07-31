I'll take any opportunity to link to German newspaper Bild's front-page photo of Obama above a photo of a topless model. But it looks like the tabloid is up to more Obama fun this week, hosting a contest for the best techno remixes of Obama's Berlin speech--essentially Eurofied versions of the Will.i.am Obama mash-ups. Entries 13 and 18 are pretty cool.

McCain may be comparing Obama to Britney and Paris in his latest ad, but those divas ain't got nothin' on these booty-shakin' tracks.

--Zvika Krieger