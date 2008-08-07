Speed Reading Suskind: War Games

Pulitzer-prize winning political writer Ron Suskind's new book, The Way of the World, was released in stores today. The book is chock full of political intrigue and little-reported anecdotes from the past eight years of the Bush administration. We asked Alyssa Rosenberg, a correspondent for Government Executive and TNR speed-reader in residence, to find the hidden treasure in Suskind's 400-page tome. She'll be posting her findings on The Plank over the next few days:

The biggest wave The Way of the World has caused so far is the charge that the White House ordered the CIA to fake a letter from Iraq's former intelligence chief to Saddam Hussein bolstering the administration's case for the war. But Robert Richer, former associate deputy director of operations at the CIA who allegedly passed the order to fake the letter down from the White House to the Iraq Operations Group, was involved in another interesting episode after leaving the government.

Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, director of the office of intelligence and counterintelligence at the Department of Energy, starting making the rounds in Washington in late 2007 to try to raise concern about nuclear terrorism. During a speech this June at the Washington Institute, Mowatt-Larssen said nuclear analysts from a number of agencies and officers were coming together to form a separate unit to provide stronger nuclear threat assessments, but his office told reporters at the time that details on that new unit were classified.



Suskind provides a startling look into what Rolf had up his sleeve: a so-called Armageddon Test, in which a private intelligence firm would buy uranium on the black market and sneak it into the United States in order to shock the government into action. Specifically, he was brainstorming with Richer, by then co-founder of Total Intelligence Solutions (TIS), the intel firm owned by the same group as Blackwater. Suskind details Mowatt-Larssen's thinking:

