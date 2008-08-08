Bush Wimps Out In China

As Beijing gears up to host this year's Olympic Games, we asked Perry Link, professor emeritus of East Asian Studies at Princeton University, to give us his perspective on how China is responding to the challenge. He will be guest-blogging for us over the next few weeks:

Several reports say that President Bush will not speak publicly about human rights during his stay in Beijing. He will not visit a dissident or attend a non-state-controlled church. He will convey his views about freedom of belief and expression in private, to the leaders of the system that imposes the controls. He is like a man who, worried about the chicken coop, decides to seek out the fox for a hard-hitting, confidential talk.

The mistake will be costly because most of the Chinese people will not know about any articulation of principle that he might make. Indeed, they will get essentially the opposite impression from China's Party-controlled media (i.e., all of the media except the uncontrollable fringes of the Internet). Those media outlets will spread the impression that Bush came to Beijing to pay American respects to Communist Party leaders.

The White House has cited several reasons for the Bush decision, none of which, in my view, reflects a very deep grasp of Chinese thinking or politics at either the popular or the elite level. I cannot address all of the White House reasons in a short blog entry, but would like to comment on one.