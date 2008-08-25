Wolfson: How To Close The Clinton-obama Rift

Today on TNR.com, former Hillary communications director Howard Wolfson gives advice to Senator Obama on how to improve relations with the Clintons during this convention week:

...By encouraging Senator Clinton's name to be placed in nomination, Senator Obama has shown real respect for her and her supporters. That roll call will be an important unifying event, and is a credit to Senator Obama's foresight and understanding.



There is still work to do on the Bill Clinton front. He feels like the Obama campaign ran against and systematically dismissed his administration's accomplishments. And he feels like he was painted as a racist during the primary process.



Senator Obama would go a long way towards healing these wounds if he were to specifically praise the accomplishments of the Clinton presidency in a line or two during his speech on Thursday. That should be painless---he isn't running against the Clinton legacy anymore, and it would probably be a good idea to remind voters that the last time Democrats were in charge of the White House, we had peace and prosperity.

Read the whole article here.

--The Editors