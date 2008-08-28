How McCain's VP Choice Will Be Perceived

Howard Wolfson, former communications director for Hillary Clinton, has been writing for us from Denver. Here are his thoughts on McCain's upcoming v.p. selection.

What will John McCain's pick, due tomorrow, of his vice-presidential running mate, say about him to the American people?

McCain is running ahead of the generic Republican ballot because many Americans believe he is an independent maverick, an image he forged during his 2000 run. If McCain picks a pro-choice running mate like Tom Ridge, or a woman like Meg Whitman, or a Democrat like Joe Lieberman, he will do much to help cement that image, which has justifiably been tarnished during the Bush presidency. Such a pick would shake up the race and jumble the electoral math. It would send a strong signal to independents and moderates that McCain would conduct his presidency in a different way than George Bush has. Perhaps for that reason I'm told that the Bush White House is counseling against such a pick.

A real maverick might make such a pick.