Yesterday I argued that Obama dodged a bullet with Gustav, since a more serious crisis would have primed McCain to play president this week, basking in the glow of an effective response he had nothing to do with. It seems as though the McCain campaign has come to a similar conclusion--and decided to shoe-horn Gustav into the McCain narrative anyway.

At a high-profile New Hampshire-South Carolina breakfast this morning, campaign manager Rick Davis dwelled at length on what McCain's response to the storm said about his moral code. "He looked at this storm barreling down on the Gulf Coast, and he called me up and said, 'Change the convention,'" Davis recalled. "I don't like giving up an hour of prime time, but that's the difference between me and John... He's all about character... I have to do politics." (No mention of how convenient it was that Gustav routed Bush and Cheney away from St. Paul.)

Davis then went on to describe all the ways the campaign had sublimated its political energies, setting up a phone bank in the Minneapolis Hilton and raising $1.5 million for the Gulf Coast. "We showed we could act the appropriate way, without trying to take credit, without trying to grandstand it..." Right. It reminded me of the way McCain never talks about his Vietnam captivity.

But Davis was nothing compared with Rudy Giuliani, who followed him at the podium. (The New Hampshire and South Carolina delegations get the heavy-hitters and prime real estate because McCain credits them with delivering him the nomination. And because they're New Hampshire and South Carolina...) "This convention had a detour," Giuliani began, "but the detour is very telling about our candidate." He went on to explain how McCain didn't need 300-400 advisers weighing in on Gustav. "He figured out intuitively the right thing to do." Giuliani said lesser men would still be deliberating on the right course of action, probably consulting public opinions.