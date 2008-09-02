It was odd to see George W. Bush speaking to the convention remotely from the White House. He looked like a man in exile--or maybe a quarantined leper.



Incidentally, a friend emails wondering how Bush is allowed to give such a blatantly political speech from the White House grounds. Isn't that a Hatch Act issue? Zinging the "angry left" seemed a particularly classless move from behind the presidential podium.

P.S. NR's Lowry calls it "kind of sad and maybe even a little disrespectful that Bush was reduced to such a small role."

--Michael Crowley

