Smothering The Hatchet

The New Republic has asked me what advice I would give to Senator Obama to improve relations with the Clintons during this convention week.

To be clear, I believe both Senator Clinton and Senator Obama have done much to heal the rifts endemic to a long primary. Hillary has done more than any runner-up in the history of the Democratic Party to support and campaign for the nominee since her concession. She has traveled the country making campaign appearances for Senator Obama, imploring her supporters to vote for him, and successfully urging her donors to support him financially. And on Tuesday, I expect she will offer another strong speech in support of his candidacy. Columnists can project their fantasies on her motives--but her actions on behalf of Senator Obama are clear and unambiguous. She wants him to win and is working towards that goal.

Similarly, by encouraging Senator Clinton's name to be placed in nomination, Senator Obama has shown real respect for her and her supporters. That roll call will be an important unifying event, and is a credit to Senator Obama's foresight and understanding.

There is still work to do on the Bill Clinton front. He feels like the Obama campaign ran against and systematically dismissed his administration's accomplishments. And he feels like he was painted as a racist during the primary process.