Strangest sighting from yesterday's McCain-Palin event: Included among the numerous buttons being sold was one design with "Bringing Wizardry to the White House" written above a computer-manipulated picture of John McCain decked out like Harry Potter, complete with geeky glasses and waving wand.



I don't pretend to understand what the hell that's about. But when I close my eyes, I can almost picture Joe Lieberman as Ron and Sarah Palin as Hermione.

Simply adorable.



--Michelle Cottle