Yesterday at the Center for American Progress, John Podesta spoke with SEIU President Andy Stern about his new book on The Power of Progress. I got the chance to ask them both about health care and the energy crisis. In his book, Podesta spends a lot of time on the latter, writing that “climate change, in my view, is the most demanding problem confronting America today.” I wondered if health care costs and the ballooning number of the uninsured wasn’t also pressing, and wanted to know—especially given Podesta’s former post running Bill Clinton’s White House—which might come first in a new administration.



We’ve gotten into this “who's on first” discussion in this space before; Podesta’s smart, if optimistic response was that “we can try to tackle them both simultaneously.” Podesta offered a fair defense of this assessment, noting that the economy is in dire straits and, compared to the Clinton years,

“The business community in general is in a somewhat more favorable position…. They see the need to tackle the health care problem—particularly those companies that are engaged in international competition. That’s different than it was in 1993. Congress largely deferred to private interests and private insurers. I don’t think that would happen in a new Congress.”

No doubt many heads in Barack Obama’s Michigan Avenue policy shop are remembering Clinton’s NAFTA/DOMA bobbles, and debating which enormous problem is smarter to go after first. As far as I can tell, team Obama has come down hard on the side of energy legislation. We’ve heard nary a word about health care in the general election campaign, though I daresay—and as Jon has written valiantly—it should be a winner for the Democratic side.