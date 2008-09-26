Let's take the briefest timeout from our discussion of Barack Obama and John McCain to focus on our President.

Remember him? You could be forgiven if you don't. His name is George W. Bush and in the last several days he has cemented his legacy as the worst President of the last hundred years.

For over a year he and his Administration ignored the clear warning signs that our financial markets were headed for deep trouble. He missed every possible opportunity to address this problem earlier, when it could have been arrested at less cost to taxpayers and ordinary investors.

Finally, last week, when the cost of inaction became catastrophic, he remained on the sidelines, outsourcing the job of selling a fix to his Treasury Secretary and the Chairman of the Fed. He initially made no effort to court public opinion, even as it turned against the deal and began to make its passage less likely. His televised address to the nation was too little and too late. There is no evidence he has personally interceded with rank and file lawmakers, especially House Republicans, to get them on board.