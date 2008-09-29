After eight years of secrecy, rendition, torture, etc., surely there's some legal document floating around the White House somewhere that would let Bush snap his fingers and save the economy. Can't Bush declare this part of the war on terror and claim the post-9/11 resolution justifies executive action?

[Comically enough, even as I was writing the above paragraph an MSNBC reporter said the White House was talking about executive orders it might issue (although none would come close to the scope of the Congressional bill).]

--Michael Crowley